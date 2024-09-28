Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 6,807 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $72,358.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,117,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,287,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $64,474.26.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $75,888.31.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $110,224.59.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $44,191.44.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 281,551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 95,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVCM. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

