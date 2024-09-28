Insider Selling: Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CFO Sells 21,549 Shares of Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Kaiden sold 21,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $86,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Inspirato Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ISPO opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.17. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.
