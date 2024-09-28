Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) COO Sells $437,325.00 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $437,325.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eben Tessari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, August 27th, Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $470,925.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $25.00 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.29 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.