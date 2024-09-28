Insider Selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) President Sells $750,293.28 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance
OLLI stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
