Insider Selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) President Sells $750,293.28 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on OLLI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

