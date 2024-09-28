Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tesla Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $832.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in Tesla by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 4,818,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Tesla by 236.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,104,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $416,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.90.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.