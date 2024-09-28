Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Tesla Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $832.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $271.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.90.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
