Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Sells $14,406.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2024

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $14,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,477,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,483,730.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 23rd, Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $243,519.96.
  • On Thursday, September 19th, Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $138,518.38.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ TYRA opened at $23.34 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyra Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

