Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

IART has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 100.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 58.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $45.42.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $418.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.07 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

