Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the August 31st total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Interactive Strength Price Performance

Shares of TRNR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,495,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,410. The firm has a market cap of $781,950.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. Interactive Strength has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($17.48) EPS for the quarter. Interactive Strength had a negative net margin of 2,976.31% and a negative return on equity of 101,636.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Strength will post -16.16 EPS for the current year.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

