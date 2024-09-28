Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.16-19.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.160-18.347 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.27 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.33-2.38 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $720.37.

Get Intuit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $619.03 on Friday. Intuit has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $635.09 and its 200-day moving average is $630.81. The stock has a market cap of $173.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,427,129.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $33,427,129.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,548 shares of company stock worth $33,604,124. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.