Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Inventiva Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Inventiva stock opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inventiva

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva Company Profile

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.