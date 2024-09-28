Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Investar has increased its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years. Investar has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Investar to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Investar Price Performance

ISTR stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $190.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.78. Investar has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

