IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $267.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $234.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

