Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH) Short Interest Update

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $998,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $2,709,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $1,497,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth $749,000.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of IROH remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Friday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,557. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

