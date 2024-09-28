Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPRGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $37.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 8.79%.

ISPR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. 119,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,462. The company has a market cap of $372.25 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. Ispire Technology has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $19.78.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Ispire Technology in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

