Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS.

Jabil Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $122.31 on Friday. Jabil has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $116.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

