Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $155.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.31. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $120.71 and a fifty-two week high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,516 shares of company stock worth $3,132,273. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,436,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5,170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,550,000 after acquiring an additional 411,123 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 276,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 218,560 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 192,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at $29,239,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

