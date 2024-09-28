Jean Robitaille Sells 46,600 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$267,549.24.

Orla Mining Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of OLA opened at C$5.34 on Friday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.39.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of C$115.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.3022388 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on OLA

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.