Jefferies Financial Group Raises Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $137.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $99.00 to $137.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.83.

VST opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.47. Vistra has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $122.01.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,838,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 425,126 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,192,000 after buying an additional 995,748 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Vistra by 470.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after buying an additional 3,108,511 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vistra by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,519,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,570,000 after acquiring an additional 363,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Vistra by 9,668.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,940,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

