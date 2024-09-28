JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair upgraded shares of Zevra Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

