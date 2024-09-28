JMP Securities Raises Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $275.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

DUOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $271.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.50.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $278.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.23. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $140.16 and a 12-month high of $297.56.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total transaction of $1,986,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $1,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,219.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total transaction of $1,986,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,019,727 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

