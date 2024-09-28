John Daniel Hilton Buys 47,000 Shares of BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM) Stock

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Daniel Hilton bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$30,550.00.

BluMetric Environmental Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BluMetric Environmental stock opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.45. BluMetric Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$0.75.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

