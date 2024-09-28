John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Announces $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.352 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

John Wiley & Sons has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. John Wiley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLYB opened at $47.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.68. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.