JPMorgan Emerging Markets (JMG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 on November 15th

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets stock opened at GBX 111.20 ($1.49) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,560.00 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.60 ($1.49).
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile
