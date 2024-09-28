JPMorgan Emerging Markets (JMG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.30 on November 15th

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets stock opened at GBX 111.20 ($1.49) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,560.00 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.60 ($1.49).

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets alerts:

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.