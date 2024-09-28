Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Short Interest Update

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,900 shares, a growth of 160.8% from the August 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Performance
KVACW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Keen Vision Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile
