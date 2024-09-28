Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.33.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Price Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 33.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,256 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 1,401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 273,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 254,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,959,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after buying an additional 643,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.