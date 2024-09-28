Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 208.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Kodal Minerals Price Performance
Shares of LON KOD opened at GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 142.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Kodal Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.77 ($0.01). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.50.
About Kodal Minerals
