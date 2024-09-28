Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 208.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Kodal Minerals Price Performance

Shares of LON KOD opened at GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 142.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Kodal Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.77 ($0.01). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.50.

About Kodal Minerals

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

