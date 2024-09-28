Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives $31.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.10.

KGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of KGS opened at $29.24 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $309.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,358.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 644,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 600,055 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter worth about $11,544,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 334,086 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 575,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after buying an additional 222,830 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after buying an additional 215,570 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

