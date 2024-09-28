Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $30.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $19.52 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Kura Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $218,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

