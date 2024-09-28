Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Raised to $25.50

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $21.60 to $25.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.07.

NASDAQ LI opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 58.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 58.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

