Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.59.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.32. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 361,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

