Macquarie Trims Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Target Price to $117.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Macquarie from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LNW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Light & Wonder from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Shares of LNW opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. Light & Wonder has a 1-year low of $67.71 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Light & Wonder announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 128.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,472,000 after purchasing an additional 511,081 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after buying an additional 493,295 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,601,000 after buying an additional 438,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 102.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,320,000 after acquiring an additional 388,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the second quarter valued at $23,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

