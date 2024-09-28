Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk cut Manitex International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $5.80 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Manitex International in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Manitex International Price Performance

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.75. Manitex International has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Manitex International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 917,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 307,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 306,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

