Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.50. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markforged in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Markforged stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.46. Markforged has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $14.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markforged will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Markforged by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,832,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 237,967 shares during the period. Summit Partners L P raised its holdings in Markforged by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 14,731,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 136,364 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markforged by 7.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 561,304 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Markforged by 40.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 241,706 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Markforged by 37.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 142,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, food and beverage, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

