Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $7.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.11.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Get Marqeta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marqeta

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Marqeta Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Visa Foundation bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,197,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 203.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,878,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,998,000 after buying an additional 4,609,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,435,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Marqeta by 27.6% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 7,418,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. Marqeta has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. Marqeta had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.