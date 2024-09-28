Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $7.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.11.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. Marqeta has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.36.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.87 million. Marqeta had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
