Matador Resources Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

MTDR opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29. Matador Resources has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $71.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 191.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $634,615. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.