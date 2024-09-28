McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $284.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. Bank of America cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $308.22.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $303.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $306.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,249 shares of company stock worth $9,865,866 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in McDonald’s by 312.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group grew its stake in McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 4,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 7,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

