Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MERC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MERC

Mercer International Stock Performance

Shares of MERC opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.35 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 9.90%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mercer International will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -8.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mercer International news, CFO Richard George Short purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard George Short acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,877.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Wolfgang Beck bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,103.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $252,650 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 26.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.