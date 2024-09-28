Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 29th.

Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance

Metrics Master Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.