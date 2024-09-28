Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Minerals Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %
MTX stock opened at $75.69 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $90.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.76.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $628,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,192,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.
