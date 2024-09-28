Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Mirion Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,640.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,639 shares of company stock worth $568,947. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth $85,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

