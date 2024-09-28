monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNDY. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Baird R W upgraded monday.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.84.

MNDY opened at $271.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.71, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $285.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.02.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 72.9% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 741.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

