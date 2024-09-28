Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on October 15th

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $13.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $19.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $924.99. The company had a trading volume of 571,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,587. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $869.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $782.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $55,769,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,299 shares of company stock worth $82,320,473. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.