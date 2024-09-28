Morgan Stanley Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $114.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.83 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,741,000 after buying an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $4,056,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,916.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,648 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.