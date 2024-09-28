Morgan Stanley Raises Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $82.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho cut Southern from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.60.

Shares of SO opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Southern has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $90.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38. The company has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southern will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,455. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

