Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Now Covered by TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.87.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $72.60 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.04.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 252,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

