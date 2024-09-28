Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 1.5% After Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $710.70 and last traded at $710.99. 700,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,710,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $721.56.

Specifically, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $291,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,564,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 428 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.00, for a total value of $306,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.29.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $669.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $644.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $436,514,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $372,293,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.