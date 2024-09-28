Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Netlist Stock Performance

Shares of Netlist stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.05. Netlist has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Netlist had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 356.11%. The firm had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

