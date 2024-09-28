Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI) Short Interest Down 57.6% in September

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the August 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Stock Performance

NPFI remained flat at $26.13 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,002. Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $26.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of institutional preferred securities and other income-producing debt securities primarily rated investment grade. The fund seeks a high level of current income and total return.

