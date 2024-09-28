Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (OGSP) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0532 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.
Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Stock Performance
OGSP opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.21.
Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Company Profile
