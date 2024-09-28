Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (OGSP) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0532 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Stock Performance

OGSP opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Company Profile

The Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (OGSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks income and capital preservation through an actively managed portfolio of investment grade securitized products selected based on fundamental, top-down analysis and bottom-up risk factors.

