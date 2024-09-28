Ocean Park International ETF (DUKX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on October 4th

Ocean Park International ETF (NASDAQ:DUKX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Ocean Park International ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DUKX opened at $26.47 on Friday. Ocean Park International ETF has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $26.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.01.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Park International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Park International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.